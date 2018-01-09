Silverdale man sentenced to prison for deadly crash

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Washington state man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after authorities say he fatally hit a motorcyclist while he was driving under the influence of drugs in September.

The Kitsap Sun reports 59-year-old Michael H. Keen was sentenced Friday in a Port Orchard courtroom after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide for the death of 76-year-old Arthur Henry Giddings.

Authorities say that blood tests found Xanax and Tramadol in Keen’s system along with marijuana after the crash.

Authorities say Keen made phones calls while in jail asking for help in hiding two guns in the trunk of his impounded car. Police were listening to the calls and found two assault rifles and more than a hundred rounds of ammunition.

Keen’s prior convictions prohibited him possessing firearms.