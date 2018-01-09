Report: Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell after seven seasons, it was reported late Tuesday night.

Curtis Crabtree, with Seattle’s Sports Radio 950 KJR, tweeted the breaking news, citing sources.

BREAKING: Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks after seven seasons, per sources. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 10, 2018

The Seahawks had no immediate confirmation.

In January 2011, Pete Carroll hired Bevell to become the new offensive coordinator. The following season, the Seahawks finished 7-9, failing to defend their NFC West title or make the playoffs, while Bevell’s offense was 28th in the league.

However, looking to upgrade from quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, Bevell scouted Wisconsin senior Russell Wilson. He was one of only a few scouts to attend Wilson’s Pro Day, and the Seahawks ultimately drafted him in the third round. Upon selecting Wilson, Carroll stated, “It was Bevell’s project”.

The Seahawks finished 9-7 this year and failed to make the playoffs.

Dating back to the 2012 season, the Seahawks have advanced to at least the Divisional Round of the playoffs every year, going to the Super Bowl twice.