Police issue Silver Alert for missing Everett man, ask for public’s help to find him

EVERETT, Wash. — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for Rick Metzger, 65, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and was last seen at 4 a.m. Monday, police said.

Metzger walked away from his residence at 10710 Evergreen Way in Everett, police said.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, with long, shoulder-length white hair, a shaggy beard, and he walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, and it’s likely he was wearing a dark-colored jacket..

“Metzger has an attachment to Mukilteo Beach by the ferry terminal, so he may try to make his way there,” police said.

Anyone who has information about Metzger’s location is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 -or- Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.