Hoquiam’s candlelight memorial honors slain Pierce County deputy who began his career there

HOQUIAM, Wash. — Hoquiam held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night to honor the memory of slain Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney, who began his career in law enforcement in this small town.

The 34-year-old married father of three, who was fatally shot Sunday night while on duty in Frederickson, started out working at the Grays Harbor County juvenile facility before he joined the Hoquiam Police Department in 2009.

McCartney’s death has been especially hard on this small, tight-knit community.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I have not stopped crying for two days, but my heart is with Sarah and the boys and I know he is in heaven right now looking down," Hoquiam Police Cheif Jeff Myers said.

Dozens gathered outside the police department Tuesday night to light a candle to honor McCartney's memory.

"I've struggled with the loss that he and his family are going to pay and the sacrifice those boys are going to have never having their dad and I don't know -- it's tough to balance that right now. But I hope there are other Daniel McCarneys that step forward and continue the legacy of law enforcement," Myers said.

For six years, McCartney served alongside the men and women on the Hoquiam police force.

"The biggest thing about Dan is, he was a great dad. He was such a devoted father and husband. His boys were his everything."

His fellow officers will continue to do the job that McCartney loved so much -- to keep the peace.

"My hope is when people hear about Dan, about this night, that good men and women will step up and they will do their part, they will protect the community."