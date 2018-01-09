× Ex-corrections deputy sentenced for sex with inmate

TACOMA, Wash. — A former corrections deputy has been sentenced to nine months in jail for having sex with an inmate in July.

The News Tribune reports Jason Pardes was sentenced in Superior Court on Monday after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct.

He was issued a no-contact order pertaining to the woman and will have to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say an inmate at Washington State’s Purdy Correctional Facility said she was forced to perform oral sex on a corrections deputy at the Pierce County Jail and identified Pardes as the jail guard involved.

Court records show Pardes changed his account of what happened several times but eventually admitted to having sex with the inmate.

Under state law jail guards cannot have sex with inmates.