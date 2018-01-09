Dubs to retire: ‘The 2018 football season shall be my last’

Dubs, the mascot for the University of Washington, takes the field prior to the game between the Washington Huskies and the Fresno State Bulldogs at Husky Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
SEATTLE — After nearly 10 years, Dubs, the mascot for the University of Washington will retire at the end of the year.
“As I reflect on the great memories, I realize the time is coming for this old dawg to pass the collar onto the next generations. The 2018 football season shall be my last,” Dubs announced Monday on his official Twitter account.
“While I will miss the thunderous cheers from my corner of the Husky Stadium field, I am excited to spend more time with my family, frolicking in the fields of my own backyard.”
No word yet on who will replace Dubs.
Dubs, the University of Washington mascot, runs onto the field prior to the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Washington Huskies on October 31, 2015 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)