Dubs to retire: 'The 2018 football season shall be my last'

SEATTLE — After nearly 10 years, Dubs, the mascot for the University of Washington will retire at the end of the year.

“As I reflect on the great memories, I realize the time is coming for this old dawg to pass the collar onto the next generations. The 2018 football season shall be my last,” Dubs announced Monday on his official Twitter account.

“While I will miss the thunderous cheers from my corner of the Husky Stadium field, I am excited to spend more time with my family, frolicking in the fields of my own backyard.”

No word yet on who will replace Dubs.