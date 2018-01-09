Deputy McCartney’s death hits home for Q13’s Travis, Liz and John

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Journalists are trained to maintain their composure in the middle of extraordinarily emotional stories, but this morning while we were on the air, the death of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney struck a raw nerve for two members of our Q13 News family.

Many of you know Travis Mayfield's dad, a Bremerton cop, was shot twice in the line of duty last month.

John Hopperstad, meanwhile, has three young sons - just as Dep. McCartney did.

We report on real people and a community we genuinely love. That means that sometimes, you'll see our raw human side.