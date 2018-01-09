35 mph wind gusts possible around Puget Sound Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Thursday looks to be the worst day of the week with rain and wind gusts across Puget Sound throughout the day and into the evening.

The day will start out breezy and wet and then shift to windy toward the evening hours. Gusts out of the east could kick up to 45 mph along the coast.

As the system tracks inland, toward Seattle, the Metro can expect breezy conditions with sustained winds out of the SE around 15-25 mph with some gusts near 35 mph.

"The strongest winds will be at the coast, but gusts of 35 mph will be common outside of Seattle," Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

Adding, Thursday night will be breezy for all.

Highs Thursday will be warmer than normal near 50 degrees Fahrenheit with overnight temperatures near 40.

Friday morning stays breezy, with a few lingering showers, but dry for most of the day.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Before Thursday, expect mostly cloudy scattered showers throughout each day. Highs in the upper 40s with overnights falling back to near 40.

Mountain snow levels sit near 2,500' - 4,000'. There will be two weak storms that move in with 1-3” of new snow each day.

A convergence zone may form and favor Stevens Pass and the Summit on Tuesday evening, resulting in additional snowfall accumulation. Wednesday a new storm will add to the totals for all the ski areas.