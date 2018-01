PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Two people were cold but safe after their vehicle went into the Puyallup River on Monday.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue was conducting a secondary search of the river after the two people in the vehicle made it safely to the river bank. There was no immediate word on whether there were more people in the car.

The Central Pierce Swift Rescue team was on the scene.

Officials didn’t say what caused the vehicle to end up in the river.