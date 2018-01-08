Tacoma police: Man dead after fire, shootout with officers

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police say seven officers were involved in a shootout that left a man dead overnight.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said in a news release that witnesses saw the man emerge from a burning home late Sunday night and crawl across the lawn with a gun. When officers arrived, they found the man walking back toward the house and repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon.

#Q13FOX This house on 59th & Fawcett is on fire… @TacomaFire is on the scene. This may be an arson. pic.twitter.com/3pP1J3fAAG — Dante Jackson (@DJackQ13FOX) January 8, 2018

Investigators say he refused and shots were exchanged. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story and will be updated.