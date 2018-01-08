Seattle Public Schools warns of a potential bus drivers’ strike

SEATTLE — Seattle Public School warned parents Monday to be prepared in case First Student bus drivers stage a strike at any time.

“First Student school bus drivers voted down a benefits package on Jan. 6, 2018,” the school district wrote on its website. “After the vote, the drivers’ union indicated First Student drivers could strike again. The district does not know when or if a strike will happen. However, we will continue to closely monitor.”

In Frequently Asked Questions, the school district said it is “encouraging families to create alternate plans for getting their child to school. Some of the options include forming carpools or walking school buses with neighbors and classmates, or for students old enough to do so, riding public transport.”

