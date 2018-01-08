Washington deputy dies after being shot during chase

‘RIP, brother’: First-responders offer condolences after death of Deputy McCartney

FREDERICKSON, Wash. – Condolences poured in from first-responders across the region and the country Monday morning after 34-year-old Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Daniel A. McCartney was shot and killed while responding to a home invasion.