‘RIP, brother’: First-responders offer condolences after death of Deputy McCartney

FREDERICKSON, Wash. – Condolences poured in from first-responders across the region and the country Monday morning after 34-year-old Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Daniel A. McCartney was shot and killed while responding to a home invasion.
Our hearts and prayers go out to Deputy McCartney's family and @PierceSheriff. RIP Brother #NeverForget
— Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) January 8, 2018
.@AuroraPD sends heartfelt condolences to @PierceSheriff in WA. Deputy Daniel McCartney was shot & killed this morning protecting his community. @BehindtheBadgeF who assisted w/Deputy Parrish of @dcsheriff, will sadly help plan another memorial. 7th LODD in that area since 2009. pic.twitter.com/tK0oGJshYm
— Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) January 8, 2018
Our hearts are heavy with the news of the death of a deputy at Pierce County Sheriff's Department. May he Rest In Peace. Please keep the family of the fallen and the extended law enforcement family at PCSD in your thoughts as this is an incredibly difficult time for all of them. https://t.co/j5hMcsU4L6
— OPSOA (@OregonPSOA) January 8, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the family and friends of Deputy Daniel McCartney. Deputy McCartney made the ultimate sacrifice this morning in performance of his duties. Thank you for your selfless service. pic.twitter.com/L6Cz2dBBAL
— Lewis County Sheriff (@LCSheriff) January 8, 2018
Praying for the @PierceSheriff deputies, families. So tragic, stay safe as you continue the work of keeping your community safe. pic.twitter.com/kFcfBVX8zk
— Monroe PD (@MonroePolice) January 8, 2018
We are saddened to learn this morning that a Pierce County deputy sheriff was killed in the line of duty late Sunday night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy's family and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. #piercesheriff #piercecountysheriff #piercecosheriff
— Clark Co Wa. Sheriff (@ClarkCoSheriff) January 8, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with with deputy’s family and our extended family @PierceSheriff. pic.twitter.com/ryF1jWpe4I
— Lake Stevens Police (@LKS_POLICE) January 8, 2018
Our condolences to the family and friends of @PierceSheriff Deputy Daniel McCartney who was tragically killed in the line of duty. #PCSD #LODD https://t.co/vMqEq5p6Zu
— Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) January 8, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers this morning for our brothers and sisters @PierceSheriff as we've lost another hero. This is an incredibly difficult time for our profession and families. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. https://t.co/L2HScUQ3la
— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 8, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with PCSo. https://t.co/gVq6aUx4Pw
— Tacoma PD (@pio1tpd) January 8, 2018
Our thoughts & prayers are with our brothers & sisters on the west side right now, as well as the community they serve. https://t.co/f97IahoYb0
— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) January 8, 2018
Thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy for the fallen deputy, families, friends, & all members of @PierceSheriff . Heartbreaking news. pic.twitter.com/VQQzcwQJ90
— Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) January 8, 2018
Our deepest sympathy to @PierceSheriff and the family of the deputy. AO https://t.co/bEmoHZfxS3
— Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) January 8, 2018
Our hearts are heavy following the loss of Deputy McCartney who proudly served our country in the Navy and ultimately gave his life protecting his community. My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. https://t.co/PpK76ljnMk
— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) January 8, 2018
I’m very saddened to learn of the @PierceSheriff deputy killed in the line of duty overnight. I have reached out to Sheriff Pastor, who I’ve known for many years. The @SeattlePD Police Department pays homage to the fallen Deputy, his family, friends and colleagues.
— Chief Carmen Best (@carmenbest) January 8, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers go out the family of @PierceSheriff Deputy Daniel McCartney. pic.twitter.com/wlVqXjaYgS
— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) January 8, 2018
Thoughts of all @WestVanPolice are with loved ones, friends & co-workers of @PierceSheriff Deputy Daniel McCartney lost in the #LineOfDuty overnight. Thank you for your #Service Deputy McCartney. https://t.co/tfIkVNDqcs
— West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) January 8, 2018
Offering our sincerest condolences.
— Hartsville Fire Co. (@HartsvilleFC) January 8, 2018