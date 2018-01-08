Rare talks between 2 Koreas underway at border

Vehicles transporting the South Korean delegation, led by South Korean Unification Ministrer Cho Myoung-Gyon, drive past a checkpoint on the road connecting South and North Korea at the Unification Bridge, near the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea on January 9, 2018 in Paju, South Korea. South and North Korea are scheduled to begin their first official face-to-face talks in two years on Tuesday, January 9, 2017. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea have begun talks Tuesday morning at their border about how to cooperate in next month’s Winter Olympics and how to improve their long-strained ties, South Korean media reported.
Yonhap news agency reported that the first talks between the rivals in about two years began as scheduled Tuesday morning at the border village of Panmunjom. YTN television network carried a similar report.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been making an apparent push for improved ties with the South after a year of elevated tension over his country’s nuclear and missile tests. Critics, though, say Kim may be trying to divide Seoul and Washington to weaken international pressure and sanctions over the tests.
Kim Jong Un had said in his New Year’s Day address that he was willing to send a delegation to the Olympics being held next month in Pyeongyang, South Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim’s overture and proposed the talks.