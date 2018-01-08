× Norovirus outbreak suspected at El Toro Restaurant in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said Monday that it has temporarily closed the El Toro Restaurant at 5716 N. 26th St. in Tacoma after a suspected norovirus outbreak.

“We have closed the restaurant for at least 24 hours or until thoroughly cleaned and sanitized,” the department said.

“We received three reports of illness from customers, two reports on Jan. 5 and one report today, Jan. 8. Each report had two cases, totaling six ill people so far, all from separate households.”

The department said the three ill parties ate at El Toro on Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and 2. All ill cases experienced the onset of symptoms 24-36 hours after eating. Their symptoms lasted between one and half and two days.

“We suspect Norovirus as the pathogen,” the department said. “The patrons ate a variety of meals but all had chips and salsa.”