Michael Bennett, Colin Kaepernick appear with MLK, Jr. on ‘New Yorker’ cover

The cover of an upcoming issue of The New Yorker features an illustration of Michael Bennett linking arms with Martin Luther King, Jr. alongside Colin Kaepernick.

“I asked myself, ‘What would King be doing if he were around today?’” said Mark Ulriksen, who designed the cover titled “In Creative Battle.”

Both the Seattle Seahawks defensive end and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback have sat or taken a knee during the national anthem before NFL games. The players are hoping to draw attention to racial inequality and social injustice lingering in the United States.

“I’m glad that Colin Kaepernick and Michael Bennett are making it political,” said Mark Ulriksen “I’m sure that if King were around today, he’d be disappointed at the slow pace of progress: two steps forward, twenty steps back. Or ten yards back, as the metaphor may be.”

The issue comes out Jan. 15.