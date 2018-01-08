× Massive manhunt for gunman after Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed

FREDERICKSON, WASH — A large area of containment has been set up in the area of 200th St. E. in Frederickson as K-9 units and deputies search for a suspect who shot and killed a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy. Roads are closed from 176th St. E. to 200th St. E &, 38th Ave. E. to Canyon Rd. E and are expected to be closed for several hours.

The deputy was responding to a 911 call reporting an intruder at a residence on 200th St. E. During the 911 call, dispatchers could hear screaming and a scuffle taking place. Detectives say there were two suspects, one white male and one black male. The deputy got into a foot pursuit. Shots were fired and the deputy was struck. The white male suspect is dead at the scene. The black male suspect fled.

The deputy was taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma where he died from his injuries.

“It is with incredible sadness that inform you that our deputy has passed away from his injuries. We are with his family now, and we ask that you please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers,” said the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in a tweet.