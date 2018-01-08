× Kansas lawmaker apologizes for remarks about black people

A white Kansas state lawmaker has apologized for suggesting that blacks have a genetic predisposition to abusing drugs.

Republican state Rep. Steve Alford, of the western Kansas town of Ulysses, said in a statement that he was wrong and regrets the remarks he made Saturday during public meeting at a hospital.

He said: “I sincerely apologize to anyone whom I have hurt.”

At the meeting, The 75-year-old Alford argued against legalizing any use of marijuana. He suggested it and other drugs were originally outlawed in part because blacks were “basically users” and “responded worst” to the drugs because of their “character makeup — their genetics and that.”

Alford said in his statement that he opposes legalizing any use of marijuana because doing so opens the door to harder drugs.