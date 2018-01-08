Fall City schools locked down as deputies search for stolen-car suspect

FALL CITY, Wash. – Schools in Fall City were placed on lockdown on Monday while King County sheriff’s deputies looked for two people suspected of stealing a car in the area.

Deputies emphasized that the incident was not related to the fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff’s Dep. Daniel A. McCartney.,

K-9s, helicopters and quite a few police cars were dispatched to the area for the manhunt.

The incident began with a stolen car in Renton. The car was pulled over, and two suspects ran away.

One was captured almost immediately, but the other got away.

Deputies didn’t believe there was any danger to students.