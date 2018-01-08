Daniel McCartney: What we know about Pierce County deputy killed in line of duty

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County deputy Daniel McCartney, a 34-year-old Navy veteran and married father to three young boys, was fatally shot during a foot chase late Sunday as he responded to a home invasion near the small community of Frederickson.

Authorities appealed to the public for help Monday in tracking down a man believed to have been involved in the deadly shooting of a sheriff’s deputy overnight. One suspect was found dead at the scene, but another got away, authorities said.

“There’s a sadness that will be felt and should be felt in the community,” said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor. “He is a young deputy who signed up to watch over other people. He had an ethic in his heart for doing something for other people.”

McCartney, of Yelm, Washington, leaves behind a wife and three children, ages 4, 6 and 9.

"Pierce Co Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney #484 EOW 1/8/18 34 yrs old, survived by wife & 3 young sons #PCSD since 2014, previously Hoquiam PD officer, Navy veteran Deputy, Father, Husband, Son, Friend, Brother. Hero. We are heartbroken but steadfast in our pursuit of justice."

McCartney was hired at the sheriff's department in 2014 after stints with police departments in the small Washington state cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam.

Sheriff's spokesperson Det. Ed Troyer said anyone who would like to help McCartney's family can donate to the Deputy Daniel McCartney Legacy Fund at Tapco Credit Union, or by donating online through Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County.

After the shooting, McCartney was taken to a Tacoma hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family members and dozens of law enforcement officers gathered at the hospital to say goodbye.

More than a dozen officers and deputies saluted as McCartney's body was carried from the hospital in a flag-draped coffin and loaded into a van.