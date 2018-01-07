Police: Missing 75-year-old man may be traveling to Everett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH, Wash. – Deputies and members of Snohomish County Search and Rescue are searching for 75-year-old Paul I. Yoshihara, who was last seen about 10 p.m. Saturday night at his home in the 4500 block of Lowell Snohomish River Road.

Yoshihara’s wife awoke Sunday to discover her husband was missing and immediately called 911.

Paul Yoshihara is an Alzheimer patient who is in good health and can walk for long periods of time.

Some of the attributes of Yoshihara’s condition are his beliefs he is the President of the United States or the owner of Macy’s.

Police say Yoshihara and his wife were discussing their former residence the night of his disappearance. Yoshihara may attempt to return to the residence in the 2800 block of 128 ST SE, Everett. The residence burned down and is no longer there. Surrounding law enforcement agencies have been alerted to this fact.

Yoshihara is 5'10”, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweater, and white jeans.

A request for a Silver Alert has been made to the WSP.

Please call 911 if you have information about Yoshihara. Case Number 2018-2677.