Meet Bonnie! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE -- Meet Bonnie! She is a sweet and loving American Bulldog-lab mix, looking for a new home.

Q13 FOX is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's 'Why Not Me Pets' campaign to help pets find a home in the Pacific Northwest.

Bonnie is a wonderful dog that enjoys going on walks and being social. She is eight-years-old.

She is relatively healthy, but is on a special food diet. Bonnie would fit in a home that has no other pets and no kids. If possible, she would prefer not to live in an apartment or condo.

If you are interested, you can get more information at homewardpet.org.