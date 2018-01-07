Governor Inslee visits Rattlesnake Ridge, warns it could be ‘catastrophic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION GAP, Wash. -- Washington state officials fear a major landslide could happen if Rattlesnake Ridge, near Yakima, collapses. Governor Jay Inslee visited the site on Sunday, saying it could be catastrophic.

The governor traveled to Union Gap to see the large crack that has been growing since October.

A geologist hired to study the growing crack on Rattlesnake Ridge estimates it's moving about 2.5 inches per day. Inslee said GPS, seismic technology, and laser-based teams are tracking the rock's movement.

"This data comes in every hour and is evaluated every hour to determine whether or not there's any acceleration of that, any rapid acceleration that could be a warning of a catastrophic result," Inslee said.

He also said the state will hire an independent geologist to get another opinion.

This week, officials came up with a plan to move big shipping containers filled with concrete barriers between the ridge and Interstate-82, in an effort to keep rocks from falling on the roadway.

Detour routes for I-82 have been set up just in case, as well.

More than 65 people have also been evacuated.