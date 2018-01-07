× Body discovered off Yakima Avenue in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are looking into the cause of death of a man they found near Interstate-5 in Tacoma.

At about 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma police were called to the 3600 block of South Yakima Avenue where they found a dead man.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said it’s unclear how old the man was.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is looking into the cause of death, and police are still investigating what happened.

Cool said until an autopsy is complete, she cannot say if the incident is considered suspicious.