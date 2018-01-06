× ALL CLEAR: Lockdown lifted at Naval Air Base Whidbey Island following report of possible gunfire

WHIDBEY ISLAND — Naval Air Station Whidbey Island is allowing people in and out of Ault Field after a report of possible gunfire Saturday morning.

According to the base’s public affairs office, officials received the report at about 5 a.m., and the base was placed on lockdown. People were also asked to shelter in place, but that order has since been lifted.

As of the latest update, officials said no evidence of gunfire had been discovered, and no injuries have been reported.