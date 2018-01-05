Woman sentenced to prison for stealing from woman’s estate

CENTRALIA, Wash. — A Winlock woman was sentenced to a year in prison after authorities say she stole nearly $44,000 from the estate of a woman who had recently died.

The Chronicle reports 34-year-old Aurora S. Fulmer was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in November to charges of theft and identity theft.

Court documents say the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after a woman told authorities in February that Fulmer was living in her mother’s house and withdrawing money from her mother’s bank accounts.

Authorities say Fulmer told the woman that the mother had given her power of attorney and she was the mother’s caregiver.

Authorities say Fulmer also attempted to refile the mother’s will by crossing out the names of other beneficiaries and writing her name in.