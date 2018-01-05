Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man who suffers from dementia, last seen in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A Silver Alert was issued for Johnnie Ketrenos, 80, who suffers from dementia and who was last seen in his granddaughter’s parked car outside the Pierce County Courthouse in downtown Tacoma on Friday, authorities said.

Ketrenos was waiting in the passengers seat of the white 1988 Lincoln Mark VII while his granddaughter was in court. When she returned, both the car and Ketrenos were gone. This was at about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Ketrenos is from Spanaway and does not know his way around Tacoma, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

A parking lot attendant reported seeing the missing car circling through the lot by the courthouse on 11th Street at about 5:10 p.m. The attendant said the car was being driven by an elderly, white person.

The car has a Washington license plate, number 070XZH.

Call 911 or the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department if seen.