Romance novelist trademarks ‘Seattle Sockeyes’ hockey team name

The name of Seattle's potential new professional hockey team remains a mystery, but one name is now more unlikely.

A Puget Sound area romance novelist just trademarked Seattle Sockeyes because the team name appears in her best-selling books.

Jami Davenport has written eight books in the series including Penalty Play and Shot on Goal. She even has a logo for her fake team.

When a Seattle city council member suggested the Sockeye name for a possible NHL team, Davenport started the trademarking process.

"I was afraid if they pick that name that I'd be forced to redo everything at great expense to myself -- not to mention I would have to start over on everything," said Davenport.

The trademark is only for the use of the name in books, but Davenport says she hopes this deters the new team from using the name at all. But she says this is only for business reasons.

Davenport is a huge Seattle sports fan which is why the teams are in many of her books.