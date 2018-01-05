Rain will fade on Saturday, but Sunday gets sloppy again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Our first big soaking rains of 2018 are almost over. We’ll get a bit of a break on Saturday before a soggy second half of the weekend. The good news is that we’ll be on the warm side for the lowlands – with temps about 3-5 degrees warmer than the normal of 46 for this time of year.

Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce said a few showers will linger Saturday morning, then it will dry out toward the end of the day and stay mostly cloudy with temperatures still in the mid-upper 40s.

"I think we’ll see more breaks of sun the farther south (of Seattle) you are," Joyce said. "The farther north, the better chance of a few scattered afternoon showers."

Here's a stat to capture one's attention. It's warmer near the Canadian border in Bellingham, WA (52 F) than Fort Lauderdale, Florida (51 F) this hour. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 6, 2018

Sunday looks pretty soggy, Joyce said. And most of the mountain passes will see rain -- and not snow.

Some of the sogginess of Sunday will last into the first bit of Monday.

More widely scattered showers and sunbreaks look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday looks a bit soggy.

At this early look at next weekend, it appears we’ll dry out a bit by Friday afternoon, which hopefully will hold for Saturday, too.

Highs will be close to the normal of 46, but above the normal of 36 for this part of winter.