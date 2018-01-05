Police searching for Arlington teen who disappeared after going for a run

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Police in Arlington are asking the public to be on the lookout for a young man who hasn’t been seen since he left home to go for a run Thursday morning.

Tylor Sullivan left his home in the Crown Ridge area around 11:00 a.m. Thursday. He typically runs in Crown Ridge, Gleneagle, Zimmerman Trail and the Kent Prairie area.

Tylor was wearing a light gray hoodie and dark gray sweatpants. He did not have his cell phone.

Arlington police, K9s and firefighters were searching for the boy on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.