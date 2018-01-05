× Police identify man found shot to death in trunk of car at Lakewood tow yard

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A man whose body was found in the trunk of a car at a Lakewood two yard this week was shot to death, the Pierce County medical examine ruled.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Tracy Sehmel of Roy.

Tacoma Towing employees found Sehmel’s body in the truck of a Saturn sedan on Thursday. The car had been towed in from Tacoma around noon Wednesday.

Detectives and multiple police agencies are working to identify any suspects.