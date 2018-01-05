× One person shot at Tacoma gas station

TACOMA, Wash. – One person was shot outside of an AMPM in South Tacoma on Friday afternoon, Tacoma police said.

Tacoma police spokesperson Loretta Cool said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 8200 block of Pacific Ave.

One suspect was in custody.

There was no immediate information on what led to the shooting, or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

This breaking news story will be updated as new information becomes available.