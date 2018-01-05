Man sentenced to nearly 28 years for killing, dismembering Renton mom of three

SEATTLE — John Robert Charlton, 39, who pleaded guilty to murder in the killing and dismembering of a woman in her Renton home and dumping her remains in a Seattle recycling bin. was sentenced Friday to nearly 28 years in prison.

Charlton was sentenced for first-degree murder and theft of a murder vehicle in the April 2016 death of Ingrid Lyne, a 40-year-old mother of three from Renton.

Prosectuors said Charlton dismembered Lyne, whom he’d recently started dating, in the bathtub of her home, and then drove her body parts to Seattle, where he dumped them in a recycling bin.

Charlton told investigators that he and Lyne attended a baseball game and then returned to her house, but he was so intoxicated he couldn’t remember what happened.

Lyne, a nurse at Seattle’s Swedish Medical Center, had three daughters who were 12, 10, and 7 at the time of the murder.

“Charlton claimed that he had been so intoxicated on Friday night that he could not recall how he and Lyne returned to her residence after the Mariners game, or what transpired when they got there,” court documents said. “He said he believed they had sex, and said Lyne was acting ‘weird’, but could not or would not provide further details.”

Charlton said he was unsure how he left Lyne’s home, “claiming that he assumed she must have driven him back to Seattle, where, he claimed, he slept on the sidewalk,” the documents said. “Charlton said that he didn’t think Lyne had plans with anyone else that night.”

Charlton has a criminal history in six states that includes convictions for aggravated robbery, felony theft, grand theft motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault and third-degree larceny. He also has arrests for burglary.

Prosecutors recommended John Charlton be sentenced to 333 months – 27 years, nine months. That’s what the judge gave him.