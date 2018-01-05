Man killed, his two young children critically injured in traffic crash in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who police believe was “driving recklessly” was killed and his two young children were critically injured when he lost control of his car on Pacific Highway, entered the oncoming lanes and was struck by a pickup truck, Federal Way police said.

Police said the man’s wife suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The injured children who were rushed to the hospital were an infant and toddler, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the car, a white sedan, was headed southbound in the 29800 block of Pacific Highway when he lost control and entered the northbound lanes and was struck broadside by a red pickup.

“The preliminary information is that the causing driver (white sedan) was driving recklessly,” police said.

The highway was closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.