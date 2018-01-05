Help ID knife-wielding robber unmasked, chased by store clerk

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County detectives need your help identifying an armed convenience store robber — after a clerk unmasked the crook and tried to catch him.

Surveillance video shows the suspect go behind the counter to steal a carton of cigarettes at ‘Express Grocery’ in South Hill in November.

Detectives say he points a knife at the clerk and tells her to “back off” as we walks past her to leave, but when he ran, the clerk went after him — chasing him out of the store and through the parking lot.

He got away, but if you look closely at the video, in the clerk’s right hand you see the black plastic mask the suspect wore into the store. Detectives say it had the word “GOD” written on it and he simply took it off when the clerk asked him to — exposing his face for all to see. “We’re very concerned, because he came in with the mask and then took it off, so now he knows we know what he looks like and he armed himself with a knife and went behind the counter, so this is more than just a theft of cigarettes, or shoplifting. This has turned into a robbery,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

The suspect’s described as white, tall and lanky with dark, scruffy hair. He wore baggy black pants or sweatpants that looked like they were ready to fall down and a bright teal-colored shirt that stuck out from under a black sweatshirt that looks like it has a white North Face logo on the back right shoulder.

If you know his name, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

You'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.