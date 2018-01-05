Anthony Jenkins: Convicted child rapist, self-proclaimed ‘ladies man’ — wanted in Snohomish County

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The Department of Corrections says convicted child rapist, Anthony Jenkins, describes himself as a ‘ladies man.’

He’s most likely in the Aberdeen or Hoquiam areas of Grays Harbor County, where police say he may be dealing drugs.

Jenkins has a nationwide felony warrant for his arrest in Snohomish County for failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted there of child rape and bail jumping in 1990. Since then, his criminal history is extensive with numerous convictions including:

Theft

Forgery

Drugs

Resisting arrest

Attempting to elude police

DUI

Reckless driving

Several failure to register as sex offender convictions

He’s 46 years old, 5’5”, 147 pounds, with blue eyes and a shaved head.

He has tattoos including:

Swastika on palm of left hand and one on his back

‘White’ on upper left arm

‘Pride,’ Eagle and cross on upper right arm

If you can tell officers where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. It’s completely anonymous. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)