Anthony Jenkins: Convicted child rapist, self-proclaimed ‘ladies man’ — wanted in Snohomish County

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —
The Department of Corrections says convicted child rapist, Anthony Jenkins, describes himself as a ‘ladies man.’
He’s most likely in the Aberdeen or Hoquiam areas of Grays Harbor County, where police say he may be dealing drugs.
Jenkins has a nationwide felony warrant for his arrest in Snohomish County for failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted there of child rape and bail jumping in 1990. Since then, his criminal history is extensive with numerous convictions including:
- Theft
- Forgery
- Drugs
- Resisting arrest
- Attempting to elude police
- DUI
- Reckless driving
- Several failure to register as sex offender convictions
He’s 46 years old, 5’5”, 147 pounds, with blue eyes and a shaved head.
He has tattoos including:
- Swastika on palm of left hand and one on his back
- ‘White’ on upper left arm
- ‘Pride,’ Eagle and cross on upper right arm
If you can tell officers where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. It’s completely anonymous. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)