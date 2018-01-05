Anthony Jenkins: Convicted child rapist, self-proclaimed ‘ladies man’ — wanted in Snohomish County

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —
The Department of Corrections says convicted child rapist, Anthony Jenkins, describes himself as a ‘ladies man.’

He’s most likely in the Aberdeen or Hoquiam areas of Grays Harbor County, where police say he may be dealing drugs.

Jenkins has a nationwide felony warrant for his arrest in Snohomish County for failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted there of child rape and bail jumping in 1990. Since then, his criminal history is extensive with numerous convictions including:

  • Theft
  • Forgery
  • Drugs
  • Resisting arrest
  • Attempting to elude police
  • DUI
  • Reckless driving
  • Several failure to register as  sex offender convictions

He’s 46 years old, 5’5”, 147 pounds, with blue eyes and a shaved head.

He has tattoos including:

  • Swastika on palm of left hand and one on his back
  • ‘White’ on upper left arm
  • ‘Pride,’ Eagle and cross on upper right arm

If you can tell officers where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. It’s completely anonymous. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)