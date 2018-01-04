What would you do if an intruder broke into your home while you’re there?

SEATTLE — Home break-in burglaries are pretty common. In fact, we’ve told you about a bunch of them just in the past few days.

But the scariest ones occur when someone is in their home and comes face-to-face with the intruder. Situations like those can escalate quickly, and turn violent, or even deadly. So it raises the question: how we can protect ourselves, our homes and our families if it ever happens to us?

Security expert Jerold McGlothlin, owner of 25/7 Security, says you and your family need to have a plan and he recommends running through different scenarios in your home.

He suggests some simple but effective security measures, like a window alarm that will cost you $15, or a door jam for about $20 that can instantly turn any room into a safe room.

McGlothlin also notes that most of the time, intruders aren’t expecting anyone to be inside a home when they break in. It’s similar to a recent case in Gold Bar we told you about Wednesday night. Sgt. David Casey says back in December, a would-be burglar walked in through an unlocked front door and came face to face with a teenager, who was home alone in his bedroom.

“Of course, lock your doors and pay attention to who’s at your door. When you hear somebody knock, don’t just ignore them; they think you aren’t home and then they come in the back,” says Casey.

Security experts say it’s also a good idea to talk to your kids about what they will do if a stranger breaks in, just like you would discuss a plan of action if there were a fire in your home.