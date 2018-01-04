× Trump says book on White House is ‘full of lies’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says an explosive new book about the first year of his presidency is full of “lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.”

Trump is on Twitter the night before the release of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff.

Trump is not naming Wolff, but says in a tweet that he “authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times).”

Trump says he never spoke to the author.

Trump adds, “Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!”

That appears to be a reference to former White House strategist Steve Bannon, whom the book depicts as questioning Trump’s competence and describing a June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous.”