× Travel nightmare: Winter storm wipes out thousands of flights

Thousands of flights across the United States have been scrapped or delayed as a winter storm sweeps across the East Coast.

More than 3,100 flights were wiped on Thursday and more than 800 were delayed at 10 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware.

East Coast travel hubs were hit hardest.

Alaska Airlines, Virgin America cancel 76 flights at Northeast airports because of winter storm

More than 90% of flights at New York’s La Guardia Airport were canceled, the airport said on Twitter on Wednesday night, before the storm had struck. More than 20% of flights were canceled at JFK Airport at that time and more than 70% of flights canceled at Newark Liberty in New Jersey. American Airlines suspended departures from Boston on Thursday because of strong winds and heavy snow.

Fliers are urged to check with their carriers before heading to the PA’s airports tomorrow. More than 90 percent of LGA flights, more than 70 percent of Newark Liberty flights and 20 percent of JFK flights already are cancelled due to snow forecast. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) January 4, 2018

American, Delta, Southwest and United all warned passengers to expect long delays and cancellations at dozens of airports across the country.

Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Delta said there would be no change fees for travelers affected.

Thirteen states from South Carolina to Maine are under a winter storm warning and the governors of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency. Forecasters say the Northeast states can expect hurricane-force winter wind gusts and blinding snow.

The travel disruptions reached beyond flights and airports. Amtrak reduced service between New York and Boston, and also Springfield, Mass., and New Haven, Conn., and canceled trains between Washington, D.C., and Newport News and Norfolk, Virginia.

Greyhound buses running between Montreal, Boston, New York City, Albany, New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and the Maine cities of Bangor and Portland, were also canceled. The bus station in Savannah, Georgia, was shut down.

Motorists are also urged to leave their cars at home.

“Driving conditions during the storm are expected to be hazardous and motorists are urged to stay off the roads until the storm passes,” said Virginia Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne.