Traffic backed up from Seattle to Lynnwood after box truck rollover

SEATTLE — Traffic was backed up for at least 11 miles Thursday morning after a box truck rolled on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle.
Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke said I-5 southbound traffic was backed up from I-90 all the way to Shoreline and even Lynnwood.
The truck spilled steel plates onto the freeway which made the cleanup process take even longer.
At first SR 99 was a good option as an alternate route, but traffic volume quickly filled in making it slow too.
Gehrke recommended even using surface streets including 1st, 4th, 6th Avenues and Airport Way.
The crash is also affecting traffic on I-405, I-90, SR 99 and SR 520.
