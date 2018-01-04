Traffic backed up from Seattle to Lynnwood after box truck rollover

SEATTLE — Traffic was backed up for at least 11 miles Thursday morning after a box truck rolled on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke said I-5 southbound traffic was backed up from I-90 all the way to Shoreline and even Lynnwood.

Backups on SB I-5 and SR-99 getting in to Seattle this morning are miserable because of a rolled truck SB I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge. pic.twitter.com/rq7Ft9Ogbj — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) January 4, 2018

The truck spilled steel plates onto the freeway which made the cleanup process take even longer.

At first SR 99 was a good option as an alternate route, but traffic volume quickly filled in making it slow too.

Gehrke recommended even using surface streets including 1st, 4th, 6th Avenues and Airport Way.

Getting out of Seattle on SB I-5 past I-90, not so hot because of a rolled box truck carrying steel plates. No injuries, but this could take a while to clear. Consider 99, 1st, 4th, 6th, or Airport Way. pic.twitter.com/dAmMjP1uQw — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) January 4, 2018

The crash is also affecting traffic on I-405, I-90, SR 99 and SR 520.

No matter which route you take to get to work this a.m., EXPECT DELAYS! We are seeing very heavy backups on SB I-5 & WB I-90/SR 520 due to the crash @ S Forest St.

WORST #TravelTimes:

Alderwood➡️Southcenter via I-5: 120mins

Belv➡️Sea:

– Via I-90: 52mins

– Via SR 520: 51mins pic.twitter.com/LzuLltu0eX — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 4, 2018