MLS releases 2018 Sounders FC schedule, including two national TV matches on FOX

SEATTLE — Major League Soccer on Thursday announced the 2018 regular season schedule for the Seattle Sounders FC, including two nationally televised matches on FOX.

MLS announced 2018 schedule today. @SoundersFC have 13 nationally broadcasted matches including two on #Q13FOX. Broadcast details on rest of season to come at later date. — Michelle Ludtka (@MichelleLudtka) January 4, 2018

The Sounders’ season opener will be March 4 in Seattle against the league’s newest team Los Angeles FC.

The Sounders will play the Portland Timbers three times in the Cascadia Cup rivalry. But those two teams will each play the Vancouver Whitecaps just twice, impacting the point system for the rivalry’s annual trophy.

The June 30 matchup between Seattle and Portland at CenturyLink Field will be nationally televised on FOX. The Sounders have two matches in 2018 on FOX, with the second coming on Sunday, July 15 against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sounders will have 17 home matches & 17 away matches – full breakdown: 5-Sunday Home, 11-Saturday Home, 1-Midweek Home; 8-Sunday Away, 4- Saturday Away, 5- Midweek Away #Q13FOX — Michelle Ludtka (@MichelleLudtka) January 4, 2018

Regional broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule:

Time for a new wallpaper! Download the 2018 @MLS schedule now: ➡️ https://t.co/cYnull2vyJ pic.twitter.com/ex20OP8YXg — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) January 4, 2018

Major League Soccer’s upcoming season includes a nine-day break in June for the World Cup in Russia.

More than two dozen MLS players from other national teams are expected to play in the World Cup, although rosters have not been announced.

The World Cup break will run from June 14-22, during the group stage of the tournament.

The MLS season opens on March 3 with Toronto hosting the Columbus Crew in an afternoon match.