Doug Baldwin added to Pro Bowl roster after Fitzgerald drops out

RENTON, Wash. – And then there were five.

Receiver Doug Baldwin was added to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster on Thursday, bringing the total number of Seattle Seahawks on the team to five.

Baldwin was originally named as an alternate, making his way to the roster after Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald withdrew due to an injury.

Baldwin made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season. This season, he finished with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bobby Wagner, Earl Thomas, Russell Wilson and Jimmy Graham are also on the NFC roster.