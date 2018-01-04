× Republican state House leader says he was sexually harassed at Capitol over 10 years ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Republican leader in the Washington House of Representatives says he was sexually harassed at the Capitol by a woman more than a decade ago.

The Northwest News Network reports that state Rep. Dan Kristiansen, R-Snohomish, revealed his experience Thursday during a legislative preview event hosted by the Associated Press.

He made his comments while answering a question about creating a safe work environment. Kristiansen said it was a woman who harassed him, but he wouldn’t say who she was or her position. He said he handled the matter on his own.

Kristiansen has served in the state House of Representatives since 2003. He was recently elected to serve as the minority leader of the House Republican Caucus.

Kristiansen said he’s speaking out now to show it’s not just women who are victims.

The Washington House and Senate are currently reviewing their sexual harassment policies and holding training sessions for staff and members.

In November, more than 200 women signed a letter calling on legislative leaders to address a culture at the Capitol they say too often protects harassers.