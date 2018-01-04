Monty the pig gives Tukwila police the slip again — for the 4th day

TUKWILA, Wash. — Monty the pot-bellied pig has been eluding Tukwila police for days.

He escaped their clutches again Thursday.

The Tukwila Police Department tweeted, with pics: “We again find ourselves pursuing the ever elusive Monty! Monty has been spotted frequently wandering around neighborhoods over the past 4 days. He yet again escaped from us today.”

“Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again,” the Tukwila Police Department wrote Thursday on its Facebook page. “We had him briefly cornered, but he sprinted past us.”

Yes, they wrote the word “sprinted.”

“We located his owner and spoke with him,” police wrote on Facebook.