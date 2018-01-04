× Inslee on legal pot: ‘We’re not going backwards on this issue’

OLYMPIA — Leaders in Washington state are reacting to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to rescind an Obama-era policy that has helped legal marijuana flourish in the state and elsewhere.

From the governor to the state’s attorney general, down to local lawmakers and marijuana advocates, many in Washington criticized Sessions’ move to take back the so-called Cole Memo, a letter sent out under the Obama administration that effectively encouraged federal prosecutors not to go after state-legal cannabis operations.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson released a statement Thursday on Twitter saying he’s “disappointed with Sessions’ plans to abandon the current federal policy on marijuana.”

He also linked to a 15-page letter the governor and attorney general sent to Sessions last August.

AG Ferguson response on reported action by US AG Jeff Sessions on federal marijuana policy. Read AG Ferguson and @GovInslee's letter to Sessions correcting Sessions' bad information on WA marijuana law here: https://t.co/z1DY0fbnsE pic.twitter.com/i68zhtHc9A — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) January 4, 2018

Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. in Olympia discussing the decision. Inslee tweeted, saying the state would “vigorously defend” our state’s laws against federal interruption.

Make no mistake: As we have told the Department of Justice ever since I-502 was passed in 2012, we will vigorously defend our state’s laws against undue federal infringement. https://t.co/R3jJrncN9X pic.twitter.com/uM48hVH26q — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 4, 2018

He went on to say that the people “of Washington have spoken. We are not going backwards on this issue.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also released a statement saying “Seattle won’t be bullied by the Trump Administration which is obsessed with undoing progress that we’ve made on key issues, including legalization.”

Durkan and city attorney Pete Holmes held a press conference at 11:15 a.m., detailing the city’s plan to combat any federal intrusion into legalized pot.

Seattle won’t be bullied by the Trump Administration which is obsessed with undoing progress that we’ve made on key issues, including legalization. pic.twitter.com/IColRqVtBf — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) January 4, 2018

State Rep. Dan Kristiansen (R-Snohomish) said it “didn’t surprise him” that the federal government was looking to go after state legalized marijuana, and that whatever the outcome, state business leaders could be impacted.

“At this stage of the game, based on the citizens’ initiative, we have billions of dollars of transactions that are taking place related ot the marijuana industry,” Kristiansen said.

State Senator Sharon Nelson said the state worked in a bipartisan way to legalize marijuana, and she showed concern for local business owners.

“We’ve already worked on the initiative in a bi-partisan way to make sure it worked for the state of Washington,” Nelson said. “The concern I have is for the banking in the industry.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Q13FOX.com will carry live press conferences throughout the day, and update this story as more information becomes available.