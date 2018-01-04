Hempler Foods recalling some pepperoni sticks shipped to stores in Eastern Washington

WASHINGTON — Hempler Foods Group, of Ferndale, Wash., is recalling about 4,068 pounds of pepperoni sticks that may be contaminated with metal pieces, the U.S. Food and Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The pepperoni stick items were produced on Oct. 20, 2017. The following product is subject to recall:

— 2.25-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “Hempler’s Family Classic Pepperoni Natural Smoke Flavoring Added” with a packed-on date of 10/10/2017 and case code 59716.

“These items were distributed for institutional use and shipped to retail locations in Eastern Washington,” a news release said.

“The firm notified FSIS after receiving three consumer complaints, reporting small metal pieces in the pepperoni products.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Arlie Jacobs, vice president of Sales and Marketing, at Hempler Foods Group’s consumer line at (360) 312-1413. Media with questions about the recall can contact Stephen Bates, president and CEO of Hempler Foods Group at (360) 380-6696.