Family of pregnant woman killed by deputies files lawsuit

SEATTLE — The family of a 23-year-old pregnant woman fatally shot in 2016 by sheriff’s deputies who had been dispatched to check on her has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the county and deputies in King County Superior Court.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reported Wednesday the complaint filed by the sister of Renee Davis, a member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, alleges deputies tampered with the crime scene and failed to provide aid to Davis, who bled to death from her wounds.

The lawsuit claims Davis was suicidal and that statements she made to her boyfriend on Oct. 21, 2016, made him concerned enough to ask a deputy to check on her.

That deputy, Nicholas Pritchett, and a backup officer, Deputy Timothy Lewis, responded to Davis’ home on the reservation.

According to the complaint the deputies said Davis pointed a handgun at them, but the lawsuit alleges there is no evidence that occurred.