The Seahawks have already begun auditioning kickers

RENTON, Wash. – Pete Carroll promised there would be competition across the board during the offseason, and it’s already underway at the kicker position.

The Seattle Seahawks signed kicker Jason Myers to a reserve-future contract on Wednesday, apparently their first move in an attempt to shore up the kicking game after a series of costly misses by Blair Walsh in the just-completed season.

Myers spent the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making 64 of 79 field goal attempts (81 percent). Myers was released after six games last season, during which he went 11 of 15.

Neither Carroll nor general manager John Schneider has commented on Walsh’s future. Walsh made 21 of 29 field goals (72.4 percent) last season, with misses playing crucial roles in losses to Washington, Atlanta and the season finale against Arizona.