× Shoreline man with limited ability to communicate is missing

SHORELINE, Wash. – The King County sheriff’s office is asking for help finding a 61-year-old man who disappeared Wednesday afternoon.

David Manion was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near N. 193rd St.

Manion was wearing a blue rain jacket and an orange shirt. He has limited ability to communicate.

If you see him, call (206) 296-3311.