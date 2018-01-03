Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard will reportedly interview for Colts’ head coaching vacancy

SEATTLE – A Seattle Seahawks assistant is interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts’ vacant head coaching job, but it’s probably not the one you think.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that defensive coordinator Kris Richard will interview for the position on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

Last weekend, Sports Illustrated’s Michael Silver reported that Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable would draw “serious consideration” for the job. That came even before the Colts fired long-time coach Chuck Pagano.

Richard has spent three seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator. He joined the team in 2010 as assistant defensive backs coach, then worked his way through to ranks to cornerbacks coach and defensive backs coach before landing the coordinator position in 2015 after Dan Quinn left to become coach of the Atlanta Falcons.