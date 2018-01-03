× Police arrest suspect after 44-year-old man shot dead in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Police arrested a suspect after a 48-year-old man was gunned down Wednesday morning in Kent.

Officers were called around 9:00 a.m. to the report of a shooting near the intersection of S. 212th St & 64th Ave S.

Kent police say they found a 48-year-old Auburn man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Medics took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say a verbal dispute escalated between the victim and the suspect. Kent patrol officers found the suspect a short time later and took the 22-year-old Auburn man into custody.

No other suspects are at large and police say there is no danger to the public.

Detectives are collecting evidence and information from witnesses as the investigation continues.